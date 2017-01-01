Leverage low-latency market data and order entry feed handlers to 125+ execution venues.
Access richer, deeper, high-precision, GPS-stamped market data for listed global markets in one place.
Deploy superior monitoring and data capture of all network-level data across your trading operation.
Translate data into actionable trading insight in real-time.
Capital Markets Intelligent Cloud
Built By Engineers. Forged By Traders
-
50+
Clients Doubling
Every Year
-
125
Trading Venues Covered
-
3PB
High-Precision Price Discovery Data
-
100ns
Machine-Time Accuracy
-
100%
YoY Revenue Growth Since Inception
MayStreet Intelligence
Our Partners
To inquire about becoming one of our valued partners, contact us.